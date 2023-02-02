Isco remains in free agency. The Spanish soccer player unsuccessfully tried to close his arrival with the Union of Berlin on the last day of the market, however, after a meeting in the German capital, the club understood that it was not in their hands to be able to meet the financial demands of the man from Malaga . Thus, the former Sevilla and Real Madrid has been left without accommodation, at least for now.
However, the footballer should be little concerned. It is true that the ideal is for him to be back on the pitch, however, being a free agent, the Spaniard is still in a position to negotiate his arrival with practically any team in the world. Although, today more than ever, MLS looks like an attractive and viable destination for the footballer, a historic player from Europe would have knocked on his door with the aim of offering him a place within his squad.
They report that Everton, a Premier League team with real relegation problems, are interested in signing Alarcón. On the closing of the market, the Toffees lost Anthony Gordon, a young Englishman who forced his departure to Newcastle. That being the case and given the haste of the movement, those from Liverpool could not find a replacement within the market and want to fill the gap with the signing of Alarcón, to whom they have not made a formal offer, but have communicated their interest in his services. The following hours can be crucial for the signing.
#Isco #spotlight #Premier
