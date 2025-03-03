03/03/2025



Updated at 13: 36h.





Isco sounds strongly To defend the absolute Spanish team almost six years after the last time he did. The Malagueño midfielder is with a lot of distance from the second the most differential footballer that Betis has at this time heights and has undoubtedly become one of the great attractions of all LaLiga EA Sports. Such has been the impact that Isco has been especially since he arrived in Heliopolis after his pace failed by Sevilla that Luis de la Fuente meditates to call him again with the Spanish team, given his numbers and especially his talent, and that citation is very close to producing after the last one was already very close to doing so in the Eurocopa, of not having been due to the injury. It is remembered that Isco was injured on May 16 of last year against Las Palmas. A kick from Saúl Coco fractured the fibula of his left leg and left Isco without going to the European who ended up raising Spain.

As progress ReliefIsco It is part of the prelist that Luis de la Fuente He has prepared and sent in recent days according to the great performance offered by the Malaga footballer in this season, being the leader in all the lines of a team that aspires to dream high in the Conference League and that has been doing it frankly well in the domestic championship, evidenced all this after his recent exhibition against Real Madrid, with assistance and goal included. At 32, the Honey Arroyo has been living a second youth as far as creativity is concerned, add six goals in this campaign and three assists in this 2024-25 course distributed between LaLiga, the Conference and Copa del Rey that have been locating it without a doubt as one of the best soccer players throughout the tournament.

It is remembered at this point that Spain beat Switzerland in its last meeting corresponding to the group stage and in the next selection break will be measured double to the Netherlands, already in the Finals of the Nations Leaguecompetition with which Isco has already been dreaming of returning to the national team almost six years after its last official commitment, dated 2019, after having lost due to injury that Eurocup that many Betics understand that it deserved. The selection headed by Luis de la Fuente will visit the Stadion Feijernoord de Róterdam on March 20, while on the 23rd will receive it at the Mestalla stadium, Valencia headquarters.

I recently asked why he would seem to defend the shirt at the national level, the Verdiblanco wielded: «Well, I owe to Betis. The selection is the dream of any player. I hope to have that opportunity again after six or seven years without going. I am working to return one day, of course. He also talked about him a Luis de la Fuente who admitted to having been very close to calling him again on previous dates: «He has always been on the head of the coach, even when he has been injured. You know that I have the healthy habit of talking to the players, especially when they are injured. And now it is in a great moment, ”he said in that same sense.