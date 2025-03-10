The coast had scored from eleven meters in the two preceding days against Getafe and Real Madrid





He Betis He faced Sunday at You Palmas In Benito Villamarín. The team of Pellegrini He managed to defeat his rival (1-0) and approaches the fifth place after the defeat of Villarreal. Diego Llorente He was the author of both the Verdiblancos who, however, could increase his advantage in one of the last actions of the party when Bajcetic committed penalty about Altimira. ISCOin charge of launching the maximum penalty, failed in its launch and finally the result did not move.

Jasper Cillessen stopped the launch of Isco who, For the first time since he is Betis’s footballer, he missed from eleven meters. In fact, the Betic ’22’ had thus scored in the two previous games of LaLiga until now is braking.

Last season Isco scored two penalty goals in the two running releases. His ruling in the match against Las Palmas now makes his account of this campaign in three goals in four releases generating A final balance of five goals in six penalties fired.

Betis, who recently accumulated many months without being able to launch a penalty this campaign has had the opportunity to shoot eight giving three of them in the last three days. In addition to Isco, Lo Celso and Abde They have erred this course from eleven meters.









Since he arrived at Betis in the summer of 2023, Isco Sum 16 goals in 53 games Officers as footballer of the Verdiblanco team being the great reference of those of Pellegrini.