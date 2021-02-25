“We have a lot of merit”, claim the players and the Real Madrid coaching staff after completing a successful February in Bergamo. He was buried prematurely after falling in the Super Cup, the Cup and against Levante in Valdebebas, but he is very much alive, re-engaged in the League and with a foot and a half in the quarterfinals of the Champions League thanks to five wins in a row, four of them without conceding goals. It is not a brilliant team, nor does it generate many chances, but it knows how to take shocks to its ground, it is used with tactical intelligence and, above all, he overcomes the handicap of facing key events such as Atalanta with up to nine casualties. Zinedine Zidane repeats the formula that led him to the last title in the regularity tournament by chaining ten victories after returning from confinement. Even Thibaut Courtois won the Zamora trophyAn impossible achievement for a white goalkeeper since Iker Casillas reached it in the 2007-2008 academic year.

In the absence of indisputable such as Sergio Ramos, Karim Benzema and Dani Carvajal, without forgetting Eden Hazard, no matter how poor his performance to date, this Real Madrid is used with three premises: very close lines, maximum concentration on defensive vigilance and slow game rhythms. Zidane does not want round-trip matches but under the score of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, two fantastic and veteran conductors. If he manages to make the crash fall asleep, the normal thing is that in the end Real Madrid prevail due to the higher quality of its players in some isolated action or set pieces.

Ferland Mendy monopolizes headlines for that goal with the right that brought a smile, perhaps of disbelief, to Zinedine Zidane, but in the short and medium term surely the best news is the back to the Isco Alarcón showcase, who signs up for the final exams without passing the midterms. After the bad relationship that coach and player have staged this course, the Frenchman gave up on a key appointment out of necessity, since the bench against Atalanta was integrated by Mariano along with kids from the subsidiary. Isco was one of the best the time he was on the pitch and left quality details such as the pass to Vinicius in the first half, with the outside of his right foot, which the Brazilian wasted.

Feeling humiliated



Holder in the last two finals of the three consecutive Champions that the Frenchman won, Isco felt humiliated by his coach in recent months. Against Levante, with the obligation to come back, Zizou put Arribas on the field earlier. The next key episode in this distancing occurred in Huesca, since Isco dropped out in the last training session before traveling due to a puncture in the back. Madrid was in the frame, only with Casemiro, Modric and Kroos in the center of the field. The last friction was staged against Getafe. With Kroos sanctioned and Valverde injured, the Malaga player forgot about the discomfort and lent himself to the team. But Zidane even changed the system to introduce Marvin before the Malaga. Arribas even entered before him.

Forced by circumstances, the Marseillais enlisted the Arroyo de la Miel in Bergamo to carry out a mission similar to that of Benzema, going down to receive and linking with the center of the field. The objective accomplished in the first round, the congratulations from the coach: «It has been a long time since he played so much and also in a position that is not his. He played a good game and it was important that he play it. He is our footballer and we know what he can give us, “said Zidane about Isco after the victory against Gian Piero Gasperini’s team.

Compliments that have not changed the player’s idea of ​​leaving Real Madrid, where this year he has only participated in 598 minutes spread over 18 games. He could not leave in the winter past because a suitable offer did not arrive. It has contract until 2022 and a salary of five million net per season that makes it difficult to walk. Nor does it help that the white club claims for its sale around 30 million. Julen Lopetegui wishes him for his Seville. With the Gipuzkoan coach, he shone in the national team.