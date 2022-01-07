He went from being one of the brightest stars in world football and one of the most aesthetic football players on the planet to becoming an eternal Real Madrid bench player, it is about Isco, who has been without power for at least a year and a half Reencounter his best version and his career has stalled almost irretrievably.
There will be memory to remember when was the last time that Francisco Alarcón played a complete game, not only that, his lack of confidence and his poor physical condition are evident, Real Madrid has decided not to renew him and he will be able to leave as a free agent in the summer market, in Italian football they are already preparing to receive the Spanish, although it will not be an elite team.
Right now Alarcón can negotiate as a free agent and Fiorentina is very interested in taking the Spanish into their ranks, for which, they would begin with their attack in the coming days, knowing that they would have to pay a very juicy salary and with a high risk to lose, because the current level of Isco is unknown beyond the talent that everyone knows him. The viola team is the best located to stay with the former Malaga, however, it is not the only one interested in his signing.
#Isco #continue #career #Fiorentina
