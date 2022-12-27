Isco’s career has stagnated in recent years, the Spanish footballer has not had the physical resources to be able to compete within Real Madrid where he became a substitute without minutes. Thus, the player arrived at Sevilla as a free agent last summer market with the approval of Lopetegui, however, he has only been able to last 6 months within the institution.
The arrival of Sampaoli after Lopetegui’s farewell played against Francisco Alarcón, who could not convince the Argentine coach and that is why the club and the player opted to sign the termination of the contract. Right now, the Spaniard seeks to accommodate himself within the winter market and is of interest to some teams within Europe, but his main interest is in the MLS, it is the Galaxy, who seriously values moving their chips for ‘Magisco’ .
According to information from Diario As, the Los Angeles team has a franchise player position after the departure of Douglas Costa and the failed signing of Luis Suárez, thus, the club would seek to offer the same to Isco now that he is a free agent and They could offer him a higher salary than the teams from the old continent that want to get his services are willing. The presence of his former teammate at Real Madrid, Javier Hernández, and his compatriot, Riqui Puig, could be crucial in the approaches and future decision-making on the part of the man from Malaga.
