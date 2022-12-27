THE NEW TEAM OF THE GALAXY? 🤝🏼⭐️

According to information from Diarios AS, the American team is following in the footsteps of Isco Alarcón, who has just terminated his contract with Sevilla.

You could meet again with Chicharito Hernández 🫶🏽 pic.twitter.com/E62W8P10Cm

— Bolavip Mexico (@BolavipMex) December 26, 2022