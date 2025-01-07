

01/07/2025



Updated at 07:27h.





He goal It is a capital issue in the Real Betis practically since the beginning of the season. The issue that concerns us is not generating football and reaching the opponent’s area. The green and white team usually creates chances. It could be verified, without going further…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only