Isco (28 years old) has made a firm decision: to leave Real Madrid at the end of this season. And immediately after has taken another: return with Lopetegui, the coach who has brought out his best football version of the Malaga player. As AS learned, the Madrid international has decided on Sevilla as the coach with whom he has felt the most and most supported is there. With the Gipuzkoan, Isco signed memorable matches with the National Team in the 2017-18 season (nobody forgets his exhibition at the Bernabéu in a 3-0 win over Italy), coinciding with its highest price in Transfermarkt (90 million euros). Also that season he had the absolute backing of Zidane, who even sacrificed Bale in the Champions League finals in Cardiff (2017 against Juventus, 4-1) and Kiev (2018, 3-1 against Liverpool) to put the starter in place. from Welsh to the genius of Arroyo de la Miel.

Now all that has changed. Zidane has lost confidence in Isco and that has been noticed this season, where he has only had three starts. Its low form has coincided with its downturn in the transfer market, since now its cache is at 20 million euros. However, several greats of Europe are interested in his signing. His contract with Madrid ends in 2022 and Isco himself already wanted to go out in this winter market. But Zizou has refused and has made it clear to the club, given that he knows that injuries can reduce an area of ​​the field in which there is also no excess of troops. But in June Isco will leave, with which Madrid will accept his departure for a reasonable price. Madrid will ask Sevilla between 15 and 20 million euros and, in addition, it will save the annual record of 7 million net, which in total would mean a global saving of about 30 million, just what his signing from Malaga cost in the summer of 2013.

Isco renewed his current contract with Madrid in September 2017, just after Zidane’s team won the double with the Malaga as a starter (the League won precisely at La Rosaleda and the aforementioned Champions League against Juve). It ended in 2018 and the club renewed him for four more years, until 2022, raising his salary so that he would progressively earn from 6 net to 7 that he had to collect in his last contract term (2021-22). Isco believes that he still has football left to have a great stage in the next years of his career. On April 21 he will be 29 years old (the age at which Zidane signed for Madrid in 2001) and he may have at least three seasons left with great performance. And at Sevilla de Lopetegui you can find that breeding ground to rescue your talent and unquestionable quality. Lopetegui welcomes that option and the player’s family would be delighted by the proximity of Seville and Malaga, the player’s homeland.

What has been complicated for Isco is the train of the next European Championship, given that Luis Enrique only counted on him in his first stage as coach. And with his usual substitutions in current Madrid it seems impossible that he can get on that train