

03/07/2025



Updated at 8:30 p.m.





He Betis It currently has four weights of weight on their squad facing this phase of the season in which a Derbi before him Seville Scheduled for March 30 at the Benito Villamarín Stadium. It’s about Isco, Johnny Cardoso, Bakambu and Marc Roca. The first three will be on the list of summoned for this Sunday’s duel against UD Las Palmas. The last one is injured. If they see a yellow, the clash will be lost to the Leganés of the next day, the 28th, but if they are not admonished they will reach that game in Butarque with the risk that a card will deprive them of playing the derby.

Pellegrini has not conditioned this circumstance to date to make alignments. Recently it could be seen at the conference, when Natanwarned, it did not cause its third yellow when before the Kaa Gent was already 0-3 in the first leg. The Brazilian has continued playing and is available to travel to Guimaraes without having to miss any game. It also happened Last season With Isco himself and with Ayoze, who played against Valencia at risk of suspension in the second round but did not see the card and were in the derby.

It is true that the entity of the players who are with yellow alert in Betis is relevant, since Isco and Johnny Cardos Derbi in Villamarínin which there is high hopes in the Betic parish that you can get a joy that resists in LaLiga in the Pellegrini stage.

If they are reprimanded before Las Palmas this Sunday, the clash with the Leganés would be lost and the derby would arrive clean. Chimy Ávila It will be low for this meeting against the Canaries for accumulation of warnings.









It should be remembered, yes, it is expected that The Celso It can be recovered from the derby as another weight player to be able to replace Isco or Johnny Cardoso in the event that they are sanctioned, but in Betis they want to have all its elements to win the derby at home.