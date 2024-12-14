The coach of Real Betis, Manuel Pellegrinicounts again Isco and Lo Celso on the occasion of the match against Villarreal CF corresponding to matchday 17 of the championship in the First Division. Neither of the two green and white footballers could be available for the match against Petrocub on Thursday in the league phase of the Conference.

Isco is not on the green-and-white team’s registration list for the first phase of the continental competition, while Lo Celso served the first of the two-match suspension imposed for the red card seen in the match against Mlada Boleslav. Regarding Thursday’s game in Moldova, Juanmi, Losada and Fran Vieites are also new to the squad.

The 23 players called up by Pellegrini for matchday 17 of LaLiga are Fran Vieites, Adrián, Manu González, Llorente, Johnny, Bartra, Natan, Juanmi, Vitor Roque, Chimy, Abde, Bakambu, Ricardo Rodríguez, Perraud, Altimira, Losada, Lo Celso, Isco, Sabaly, Aitor, Jesús Rodríguez, Assane and Mateo.

The match between Villarreal and Betis at the Estadio de la Cerámica is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.