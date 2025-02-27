02/27/2025



Updated at 6:50 p.m.





ISCO Alarcón, the midfielder of Real Betis That he is in his best state of form, the faces will be seen on Saturday with his Exequipo, Real Madrid On the 26th day of LaLiga, a clash that you can play The Brazilian Antony After being revoked the red card last Sunday. “We are in the ointment again and hopefully we can maintain this regularity of the last games, in which we have taken a step forward,” Isco told the official television channel of Betis on Sunday, after his team’s victory against Getafe (1-2) in the Coliseum.

The greeniblanco midfielder conquered five champions and three leagues with whites among other titles, before moving to Sevilla in 2022 and then to Betis a year later. A fracture Of a leg, on the other hand, he threatened to derail in the last years of his career, but Isco got down to work and reached his game after two operations.

The Chilean coach of Betis, Manuel Pellegrinihe returned to the team in December after six months and the Malaga has quickly taken the reins of the squad. «I think he is an impeccable professional and although he spent so much time down, he took care of his diet and did not charge overweight, is in an ideal way, “said Pellegrini. “I am very happy for him, he did everything possible to get as quickly as possible with an exemplary attitude,” he added.

The player of 32 yearswho marked the Two goals against Getafewill try to surprise Real Madrid, which is immersed in an exciting struggle for the title. In it Benito Villamarín, Real Madrid will also face the new sensation of the league, the extreme explosive Antony, Ceded by Manchester United. The Brazilian was expelled in front of Getafe, but his red card was annulled on Wednesday.









The striker has marked Three goals in six games Among all competitions and is already a key piece in the attack of Betis. «It is very easy to play with him, he has an incredible talent, makes good decisions, “Isco said about Antony, with whom he hopes to take the team to achieve a European square for the next season.

For its part, Real Madrid expects Kylian Mbappé be in a position to play after the first leg of the semifinals of the Copa del Rey against the Real Sociedad on Wednesday for a problem with the Muela de Juduno. Will not be Jude Bellinghamsanctioned for belittling the referee against Osasuna on February 15.