“You’re strong,” Monchi told Isco as soon as he greeted him upon his arrival in Seville. “I have taken great care of myself,” replied the 30-year-old footballer from Malaga. Already in the capital of Andalusia, the signing of Isco for Sevilla has become one of the classic bombs of the summer market. Isco must pass the medical examination this Monday to sign the contract that unites him with the Andalusian club for the next two years. The coach, Julen Lopetegui, will have at his disposal one of the players who most insistently requested the sports director. A footballer with whom he coincided in Madrid and, above all, in the Spanish team. The best Isco with Spain corresponded with the Basque’s stage at the head of the national team.

Isco finds a job after finishing his contract at Madrid on June 30. There he was part of the select club of players capable of winning five Champions (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2022). Since then, he has been training alone while those around him made contacts with teams like Roma, Milan or even Betis. In the Verdiblanco team, the great supporter of him was the coach, Manuel Pellegrini, promoter in Malaga of Isco’s takeoff in the elite in the 11-12 and 12-13 seasons. Despite the insistence of the Chilean coach, the operation was unaffordable for Betis economically, except if the sale of its great star, Fekir, took place.

In this period, Sevilla was the team that bet the most on Isco. At Lopetegui’s request, Monchi began to overcome his reluctance to make an offer of three million euros gross per year for the midfielder. An offer that the footballer took a month to accept. Until on Sunday morning Sevilla unexpectedly announced the agreement with the midfielder, who immediately traveled to the capital of Andalusia.

Sources close to the signing clarify to this medium that the operation has been advanced in time. The first reason is the bad atmosphere around Sevilla, with a crowd that whistled for his team last Saturday in the presentation match against Cádiz in the Antonio Puerta Trophy. Sevilla won, but its people have not yet digested a new project led by Lopetegui, from whom they expect few changes in a game that does not satisfy them despite having fulfilled the objective of being in the Champions League for the fourth time in a row.

The anger in Nervión accelerated Monchi’s maneuvers. The successful sports director has changed his almost infallible method on this occasion. Monchi bets on a 30-year-old footballer, with little possibility of revaluation and who has not made the preseason. With Isco, moreover, it does not seem that the footballer’s selection process has been too meticulous, since everything is known about Isco and the usual and complex follow-ups that Sevilla carry out on the players they choose to sign have been skipped.

The suso disappointment

The two seasons signed by Isco are not at all unusual for a 30-year-old footballer. At that age, when the players have the initiative and control their career, it is normal for them to sign for four or five years. Isco does it for two, the same ones that Lopetegui has left on his contract as Sevilla coach, in a relationship that for many is not casual. It seems evident, furthermore, that Isco has accepted Sevilla’s financial offer of three million a year, far from the high amounts he received in Madrid but estimable if you add the variables that he can charge for goals.

Another factor that has influenced the acceleration of the process has been Suso’s injury in the friendly match against Leicester on July 31. It is a small muscle ailment, but the alarms have gone off after the Cádiz-born player was unpublished last season due to a serious ailment.

The combination of all these factors and the resolution of Koundé’s departure have meant that Lopetegui now has one of the players he admires. Along with Isco, similar players will parade, such as Papu, Rakitic, Suso, Lamela, Óliver Torres or Tecatito Corona. Isco’s is Sevilla’s third signing for the 22-23 season after central defender Marçao (12 million to Galatasaray) and Álex Telles, left back on loan from Manchester United. Isco has played for Málaga and Madrid, where he won, among other titles, five Champions Leagues, three Leagues and one Copa del Rey, he has been capped 38 times for Spain, scoring 12 goals. Sevilla will start the League next Friday in Pamplona against Osasuna (9:00 p.m.).

