On fences throughout the state they have painted: #It’sClaudia… Sheinbaum or Ruíz Massieu? The head of government of the CDMX has already been in the state, now it is the turn of the PRI senator who arrives in Culiacán next Wednesday to start a three-day tour in Sinaloa. With this she seeks to position herself since she obviously has aspirations to the presidency for the alliance “Va por México” that make up the BREAD, PRI and PRD.

the senator Claudia Ruiz Massieu will be in Culiacán and Los Mochis, so we could say that the first ‘corcholata’ of the opposition will be active in Sinaloa and they tell us that they are serious about their intentions for the presidential candidacy. Surely during her visit to the state she would be confirming it, but it will take three days to find out what she brings and who supports her.

So far only the PRI senator also Beatrice Paredes has made public his aspirations for the presidential candidacy, but now we have information that Claudia Ruiz Massieu In the same way, it is in the race and we believe that with greater possibilities, starting with the presence that it will have in the states.

It cannot be denied that Beatriz Paredes is a politician with a great career and with all the credentials to aspire to the presidency, but her physical condition would no longer allow her a national tour. In the case of Claudia Ruiz, she has a very similar resume, both senators of the Republic and former national leaders of the PRI. So there are two very valuable women in the cards for the “Va por México” alliance for next year’s presidential bid.

Do not lose sight of Senator Claudia Ruiz Massieu because she will be a protagonist in 2024, it is very difficult to know the possibilities she has to champion the opposition alliance, but she has the experience and political trajectory to be one of the pre-candidates, she will surely have a presence strong and will get to the negotiating table.

Senator Lili Téllez is already openly campaigning for the PAN, who, keeping all proportions, has neither the trajectory nor the political level of Beatriz Paredes or Claudia Ruíz, who have international recognition, the first as ambassador of Mexico in Brazil and the second, for his great performance in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As an anecdote, Claudia Ruíz left the position of chancellor due to consistency in the face of bad diplomatic decisions by her cabinet mate Luis Videgaray, who ended up being dismissed from the Ministry of Finance, and later came to Foreign Relations, in one of the errors with the greatest political cost for former president Enrique Peña Nieto.

Going back to the topic of the tour, the big message will be the agenda and speech delivered by the presidential candidate Claudia Ruiz Massieu. It is very interesting, we will talk to you in detail. By the way, soon more ‘corcholatas’ are expected to visit Sinaloa, by Morena, Marcelo Ebrard and from the PRI, Miguel Ángel Osorio Chong, two heavyweights. So be very careful.

Yesterday the concentration in support of the INE took place, in Culiacán they met on Obregón avenue, it had a great attendance of citizens and politicians and future aspirants were also seen, among the most visible were Cinthia Valenzuela, Sergio Esquer, Héctor Orrantia, Giovanna Morachis, Ricardo Madrid, Sergio Torres, Mario Zamora, Sergio Mario Arredondo, Ramiro Hernández and Andrés Félix.

In Mazatlán there was also a strong concentration where the former Secretary of Education Juan Alfonso Mejía and the former deputy Elsy López were very active. In Los Mochis there was also a mobilization, among the attendees were Erika Sánchez, Fernanda Rivera, Bernardino Antelo and Francisco López Brito.

Political Memory

“It is worth knowing the enemy, among other things for the possibility that one day he will become a friend”: Margaret Thatcher.

Twitter: @HectorPonce99