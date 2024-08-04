ISCHIA: WIFE AND SON PUNCHED BUT BOY ASKS FOR HELP FROM WINDOW, 50-YEAR-OLD ARRESTED

”Take dad away, he always beats my mom. Help me!”. The person who called for help, screaming from the window, was a boy who allowed the intervention of the Carabinieri of the Casamicciola Terme station and the arrest of the man, a 50-year-old originally from Sri Lanka. It happened in Lacco Ameno in Ischia. As the woman told the police, the man returned home drunk and had already beaten and denigrated her on other occasions.



When the 46-year-old, from the entrance, heard the sound of the keys and understood that her husband was coming back, she ‘armed’ herself with a smartphone and waited for the attack to film everything. According to the reconstruction of the carabinieri, after a few minutes, in fact, the man began to scream and destroy the house.

He threatened his wife and son to burn the applications for residence permits: in a fit of rage he found the documents, but the woman, between slaps and punches, managed to take back those very important papers. At that point it was up to his 12-year-old son to hide those papers.

But the man noticed it, He grabbed his son and pulled him until his pajamas were torn off, then punched him in the head and neckThe woman, desperate, placed herself between the two, receiving more punches and a strong kick to the abdomen.

At that point the boy looked out the window and screamed for help. Luckily, some local police officers in the area heard the child scream. The officers alerted the Carabinieri operations center and the Gazelle reached the house in a few minutes. The 50-year-old was arrested for mistreatment of the family and will go to Poggioreale prison while mother and son were transferred to the Rizzoli hospital in Lacco Ameno. The prognosis is 5 days for the injuries suffered but the 12-year-old remains hospitalized and under observation as a precaution.

