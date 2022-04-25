Ischia, singer beaten and stabbed in a nightclub: he had refused a dedication
The carabinieri of the station of Casamicciola Terme and of the mobile radio operating unit of Ischia have subjected to arrest of suspect of crime Giuseppe Pirro20 years old from Lacco Ameno already known to the police.
Pirro is seriously suspected of the attempted murder of the 28-year-old vocalist of one dance club of Casamicciola Terme, stabbed in the left side in the night between 23 and 24 April. Through the analysis of the video surveillance images installed in the room, the Carabinieri identified the young man as the one who allegedly inflicted the stab at the victim.
The 20-year-old showed up at the barracks and was immediately stopped; he will now be taken to the Neapolitan prison of Poggioreale pending the validation hearing. According to what was reconstructed by the Carabinieri, who have already tracked down the 20-year-old’s father, father And son they would have demanded from vocalist a greeting at the microphone, and at the latter’s refusal they would have attacked him first with slaps and punches, then with a knife.
Read also:
Government, Salvini relaunches fiscal peace on Affaritaliani.it. Plan
Poll, the League surpasses Brothers of Italy. Among the leaders … The tables
Bankitalia and Confindustria divided by the war in Ukraine
Conductor makes too many fines. Fired. The Cassation gives him back his job
Sara Manfuso and Virginia Saba together. Piddino’s wife and Di Maio’s partner
Rai gives 50,000 euros a month to Marco Damilano. And it is storm
Peace march of Assisi, the performance of the drums in Ponte San Giovanni. VIDEO
Manager, from Havas Milan to Tim: all the new chair changes
Decarbonisation, Ovs accelerates: 46% CO2 cut in 2030
Italian Taste Summit: oenology and neuromarketing for exports
Frecciarossa for Scuderia Ferrari: Italian excellence travels fast
#Ischia #vocalist #refuses #dedication #disco #stabbed #customers
Leave a Reply