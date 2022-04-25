Ischia, singer beaten and stabbed in a nightclub: he had refused a dedication

The carabinieri of the station of Casamicciola Terme and of the mobile radio operating unit of Ischia have subjected to arrest of suspect of crime Giuseppe Pirro20 years old from Lacco Ameno already known to the police.

Pirro is seriously suspected of the attempted murder of the 28-year-old vocalist of one dance club of Casamicciola Terme, stabbed in the left side in the night between 23 and 24 April. Through the analysis of the video surveillance images installed in the room, the Carabinieri identified the young man as the one who allegedly inflicted the stab at the victim.

The 20-year-old showed up at the barracks and was immediately stopped; he will now be taken to the Neapolitan prison of Poggioreale pending the validation hearing. According to what was reconstructed by the Carabinieri, who have already tracked down the 20-year-old’s father, father And son they would have demanded from vocalist a greeting at the microphone, and at the latter’s refusal they would have attacked him first with slaps and punches, then with a knife.

