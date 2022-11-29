Tragedy in Ischia, Fratin attacks the mayors while Pecoraro Scanio defends Conte

Gilberto Pichetto Fratin he is not among the best known ministers of the centre-right government but his is an important competence and that is that of the Environment, among other things the one that must manage the most significant slice of the Pnrr. You therefore caused quite a stir with your radio statement on Rtl 102.5 in which he said that “it would be enough to put the mayor in jail and all those who let it be built”. The statement exploded like a bolt of lightning in the media world and Matthew SalviniMinister of Infrastructure, distanced himself by replying: “Someone would like to arrest the mayors, but I want to protect them and free them from bureaucracy”.

Casamicciola disaster in Ischia, here are the causes behind the tragedy

Likewise mayors individuals, small groups gathered and of course the ANCI responded very disdainfully and very irritated to Fratin. After a while the environment Minister he clarified that he was not talking specifically about a mayor, but were general considerations. Obviously though Brother he hit a raw nerve that caused pandemonium. From a technical point of view the Casamicciola disaster it seems to have several causes, but two vie for first place: the building abuse and the particular fragility of the soil. Both of these factors combined to make yet another happen landslide in the country more unstable than the EU, from a hydrogeological point of view.

Last night at Fourth Republic -conducted by Nicholas Porro on Network 4- there was a large and tight comparison on the subject, as indeed there had been the previous evening at It’s not the arena from Massimo Giletti (The 7). Using the drones it becomes clear that there are two main gullies that the mud has followed, as well as it becomes clear that towards the valley there were some buildings that obstructed the course, one of which even appears to be a public work.

However Leek also showed interesting images from 1935therefore in full fascist period, in which it is clearly seen that the slope of Mount Ipomeo which overlooks Ischia, where the landslide broke off, was “terraced” and that is, natural obstacles to the fury of the elements and special drainage channels for water and mud had been built. The suggestive photographs they were discovered by the Green deputy Francesco Emilio Borrelli –present in the studio-, well known in Campania for his environmental battles.

It therefore appears quite evident, let’s just say visually, i two main reasons for the disaster moreover announced even 4 days earlier by a former mayor engineer Joseph Conte (namesake of the former prime minister): theillegal building and the structural fragility of the territory. Both of them these factors pertain to the mayorsalthough of course there are national ministerial competences.

So he did well Fratin to indicate the precise responsibilities and even if his language was a little out of institutional canons, that’s what people think. There has been a systematic abandonment of land maintenance over the years, but to realize this, just look at large cities like Rome and Milan, and then there is the ever-present building abuse that exists and is an unsolved problem.

To avoid the electoral short-circuit between mayors and abuse, it would be enough to transfer powers to the central state, ie to the Ministry of the Environment, which is less directly sensitive to electoral dynamics. The former minister was also present in the studio Alfonso Pecoraro Scanio which he defended effectively Joseph Conte from the allegations ofI forgive” in 2018 and spoke of profiteering against him.

Subscribe to the newsletter

