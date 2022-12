Ischia emergency, commissioners? There are people who break their backs for 50 euros a day to fatten them up

He was sent to Ischia on Special Commissioner from Giovanni Legnini government. He gets more money, friend of Musumeci, in a day that many of us in a year. This is the Italy of commissioners and consultants. There are people who break their backs for 50 euros a day to fatten them up.

