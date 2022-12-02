Ischia the victims have risen to 11. Found the parents of the three little brothers and Eleonora’s boyfriend. Looking for the last missing person

The victims of the landslide have risen to 11 Ischia, looking for the last missing person. The rescuers have been working non-stop for days, also thanks to the help of the dog teams.

Among the latest findings, the parents of the three children found dead in recent days. Body first Gianluca Monti and then that of Valentina Chestnut.

On the same day, the lifeless body of Salvatore Impagliazzothe boyfriend of the first victim found, 31-year-old Eleonora Sirabella.

Days and nights have passed since the first discoveries and to date the deceased of the unforgettable tragedy have risen to 11. The bodies of the three children of father Gianluca Monti and mother Valentina Castagna had already been found: Michael, Francis and Maria Theresa aged 15, 11 and 6.

Two other parents and their 22-day-old newborn were also found: Giovanna Mazzella, Maurizio Scotto di Minico and little Giovangiuseppe. The commander of the fire brigade, during an interview, told of the sad scene they were forced to see. The mother Giovanna, only 30 years old, held the newborn to her chest, as if she had tried to protect him from that sad fate.

They are added later Nikolinca Gancheva Blagova and Eleonora Sirabella. The latter was the first to be found lifeless. She called her dad for help. The man rushed to the spot, but was unable to get close to the house due to too much mud.

The images of the various services of the television programs have shown the difficulty of the Fire Brigade during the searches. We continue to dig in the mud, looking for the last missing person. It’s about Maria Theresa Arcamon. The images of her boyfriend Slavatore, who has been digging since the day of the landslide in search of her beloved, tear her heart apart. Citizens said:

He’s just a shocked man.

He was in Genoa, but as soon as he learned what had happened, he immediately set off for Ischia. He has already lost his sister, brother-in-law and 22-month-old nephew.