Among the stories of the drama of Ischia there is also that of Yuki, a dog remained in the carcass of a car dragged by debris for tens of meters, while his family, 30-year-old Massimo and Giovanna, unfortunately were killed together with their 21-day-old son. It was the Civil Defense who found Yuki: the volunteers told the reporters present on the spot that it was necessary to sedate him, because Yuiki was aggressively frightened, and was probably waiting for his owners inside the car.

The couple residing on the island of Ischia had taken charge of the dog two years ago: 32 years he and 30 she, together for years, together they had already experienced an environmental disaster. the 2017 earthquake, in which they had lost their homes. They had found another one a kilometer up the Casamicciola hill.

“It was not easy to approach the dog, which is particularly aggressive,” he told theAdnkronos the manager of the Campania civil protectionClaudia Campobasso. “He had stayed in the car and maybe he was missing his master too,” she added. Yuki was sedated and placed in a pen. A friend of the couple, the one who had introduced Yuki to Massimo and Giovanna, would now be willing to take care of him.