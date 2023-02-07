The mother was heading towards the port of Pozzuoli together with her gynecologist to give birth, but she, Luisa, could not wait: so she came into the world in the middle of the Gulf of Naples, on board the ferry that was carrying the woman who she carried it on her womb from the island of Ischia to the mainland.

She had left around 6.20 this morning, but after making a stopover in Procida, mother Maria started having labor pains. With the help of the crew of the “Benito Buono” unit, who took her to a private room, she gave birth to her. Everything went smoothly. “It was what in technical jargon we call a hasty birth,” she tells Republic the gynecologist Attilio Conte, who had embarked with the woman.

“He just felt some small pain – he added – then during the navigation he signaled to me that the pains were getting worse and he felt pushing. Nearing the Cape she signaled to me that she felt pushing. I checked on her and told her, ‘You are about to give birth.’ We alerted the sailors, who made themselves completely available. A natural and perfect birth”.

Once they arrived in Pozzuoli, mother and daughter were accompanied as a precaution to La Schiana hospital aboard an ambulance. The little girl’s grandmother was there too. “On landing it was a party, amidst applause and photos, a scene from other times – says the gynecologist – In my many years of career, something like this had never happened to me: I had given birth to a woman in my studio, never during the journey from Ischia to the mainland”.

The ship’s commander, Giacomo Piro: “We are still astonished but very happy, this is a day we will not forget”. Even the company that manages the ferry, Medmar, wanted to celebrate the family on social profiles: “The most sincere and affectionate wishes from all of us go to them”.