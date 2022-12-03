Casamicciola, the police are carrying out “persuasion and persuasion”

TO Casamicciolain red zoneI am still fiftyfour the resident families who have not left their homes. This was announced by the Commissioner for floods a Ischia, Giovanni Legnini. Against them the police are carrying out “persuasion and persuasion“, with the notification of the evacuation order issued on Friday. At the moment they are 341 people settled in hotelsi, 90, on the other hand, are those who preferred to find independent accommodation.

“I thank the citizens for their patience – said the emergency commissioner John Legnini – others were issued yesterday 54 eviction orders which, probably, invest approx 150 people. The fact that many citizens have organized themselves autonomously, not weighing on the public budget and on the organizational machine, does not mean that the organizational machine it’s not working. Indeed, it is an absolutely positive fact”. The police forces are constantly monitoring the exact observance of the provisions contained in the ordinance. At the moment it is not raining on the island and the search for the last missing girl and therelief work for the population. 220 firefighters at work today.

Casamicciola, yellow alert again in Ischia. Thunderstorms in Campania

Yet yellow alert to Ischia due to bad weather. The Civil Protection of Campania has in fact extended the warning already in force on the island and on the areas of the region which include Naples, the Islands, the Vesuvian area, the Piana Campana, the Sorrento-Amalfi coast, the Monti di Sarno and the Picentini mountains, extending it also to the areas Tusciano and Alto Sele; plain Sele and Alto Cilento; Lower Cilento. “We expect on the whole coastal strip of Campania at least until 4 pm tomorrow – explains the regional civil protection – locally intense rainfall and a consequent hydrogeological risk, especially in territories where the situation is already greatly compromised by the rainfall of the last few days and in particularly fragile hydrogeological conditions. Landslides, flows are possible mud rapidsfalling rocks, flooding, runoffs with transport of materials, flooding, raising the hydrometric levels of watercourses, flooding and other scenarios connected to hydrogeological risk”.

