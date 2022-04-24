He allegedly refused to say hello to the microphone on a night out at the club. For this reason, a 28-year-old employee of a local in Ischia was reportedly stabbed last night. The young man was taken to the Rizzoli hospital from which he was discharged with a prognosis of 7 days. The fact, according to what was ascertained by the Carabinieri of the Casamicciola station, took place around 3.30. Two customers, father and son, would have asked the 28-year-old vocalist of the club for a greeting on the microphone and then intimidated him with the phrase “here we are in charge”.

Upon his refusal, the 28-year-old would first be slapped and punched and then received a stab from the youngest. The two attackers were identified by the Carabinieri: it is a 47 year old local, immediately tracked down by the Carabinieri of the mobile radio rate, and a 20 year old, still untraceable. They will both be reported. Investigations and research still ongoing.