Ischia, nun arrested for child abuse: she was framed by a video

The handcuffs for Sister Marie Georgette Rahasimalala, the 55-year-old nun born in Madagascar, was arrested With the’allegation of ill-treatment of minors awaiting custody or adoption in the religious institute of Santa Maria della Provvidenza located in Casamicciola Terme, in Ischia. THE carabinieri of the Compagnia di Ischia have carried out aenforcement ordinance of measures precautionary personal on four nuns, including the Mother Superior.

A video frames the nun arrested for child abuse

LThe investigation started from a report for mistreatment to the detriment of minors inside the Santa Maria della Provvidenza religious institute in Casamicciola Terme, which hosts children under 18 in waiting for assignment, adoption or in foster following judicial measures as well as children and adolescents with fees paid privately by their parents.

In a filmed, filmed From one guest minor of the structureyes see a sister which, within the refectory, he slapped And forcefully pulled a 4-year-old boy’s hair several timesdesperate, while other children who invited her to stop, also giving a slap to his 8 year old brother of the little victim intervened to defend him, making him bleed from the nose.

The investigations have shown that the Mother superior which has the direction of the institute, together with three nunscanteen and after-school workers, it’s responsible for the abusereconstructing various episodes of physical suffering of minors (hair pulling, slapping on the neck, kicks, slippers on the hands).

THE boys were deprived of cell phones to prevent photo and video shooting, with the aggravating circumstances of abusing the condition of physical and mental inferiority determined by the age of the victims as well as committing the crimes within an education and training institute.

There nun shown in the video is in prisonthe others 3 have a ban on staying in the Campania region and it’s about the Mother Superior Angela De Bonis81 years old, Noeline Razanadraozy, 51 years old, also from Madagascar and also a canteen worker, e Alice Albaracinalmost 48 years old, born in the Philippines, sister in after-school service.

Subscribe to the newsletter

