Ischia: Meloni, the Government will make its doors, ready to CDM at any time

“The Government is ready to do its part” and the ministers have been warned to convene a Council of Ministers at any time, even tonight, should the need arise. This was assured by the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, who from the Civil Protection headquarters in Rome connected with the meeting in the Prefecture of Naples of the Rescue Coordination Center to take stock of the situation on the landslide that occurred in Ischia. Present, among others, the head of the Civil Protection, Fabrizio Curcio, the president of the Campania Region, Vincenzo De Luca, the mayor of Naples, Gaetano Manfredi, the deputy premier, Antonio Tajani, the minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi and various mayors of the area. Meloni also renewed the Government’s solidarity with the families of the victims and the displaced.

Ischia, De Luca calls for a state of emergency

“The Campania Region deems it necessary to ask for a state of emergency for the island of Ischia and the territories affected by these disastrous atmospheric events”. This was announced by the president of the Campania Region, Vincenzo De Luca, expressing his thanks “to the civil protection, to the forces of order, to the volunteers and to the health personnel for their commitment”.

Ischia: Piantedosi, ‘very serious situation, 12 missing’

“The situation is very serious, at the moment there are 12 missing, they are people under the mud who are therefore not responding to calls”. Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said on Tg2

Ischia, found the body of a woman

Rescuers recovered the body of a woman in Piazza Maio, in Casamicciola Terme. The woman was overwhelmed by the mudslide and she lost her life.

Ischia: Salvini, ‘to secure Italy, we will have to work on it day and night’

“We have been following what happened in Ischia with anguish for hours, with our thoughts going to the families and rescuers who operate in infamous weather. Securing Italy, from north to south, will be what we will all have to work on day and night “. Thus the Minister of Infrastructure Matteo Salvini on twitter.

Ischia, evacuation for 200 people. Port closed

The road that leads to their homes, via Santa Barbara, is impassable due to mud, boulders and debris that block the way. The prefecture, together with the Region, has ordered the evacuation of about 200 people. The authorities have closed the city port, with several ships being hijacked.

Ischia, family rediscovered with newborn

Late in the morning, “the family unit with the newborn was found and is about to go to the hospital. The health facilities were activated immediately”. This was announced by the prefect of Naples, Claudio Palomba.

The mayor: “It’s a tragedy, don’t leave the house”

The extraordinary commissioner of Casamicciola Terme and the mayors of Ischia Porto, Forio, Lacco Ameno and Procida have issued a collective ordinance directed to citizens with which they ask not to leave their homes so as not to hinder rescue operations

Ischia: at least 100 isolated families in Casamicciola, houses at risk of collapse

There are 100 isolated families in the Celario area, upstream from Piazza Maio, the area of ​​the municipality of Casamicciola Terme on the island of Ischia which in 2017 was the one most affected by the earthquake. This was explained by the mayor of Lacco Ameno, Giacomo Pascale, contacted by Adnkronos. The situation in the Via Celario area is particularly worrying, explains Pascale, because in various points the ground under the houses has collapsed and the houses are considered at risk of collapse. “We are trying to open a pedestrian passage to bring these people to Piazza Maio and from there transport them to the municipalities of Lacco Ameno and Forio through the Bourbon road, which at the moment is the cleanest and safest one, to make them stay”, he explains Pascale, who in the meantime has already made the sports hall adjacent to the Rizzoli hospital available to welcome people fleeing risky homes.

Ischia: Meloni follows bad weather wave evolution, proximity to premier citizens in constant contact with Minister Musumeci, Civil Protection and the Campania region

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is in constant contact with Minister Musumeci, the Civil Protection Department and the Campania Region to follow the evolution of the bad weather wave that hit Ischia. The Government expresses closeness to the citizens, to the Mayors of the municipalities of the island of Ischia and thanks the rescuers engaged in the search for the missing. We read in a note from Palazzo Chigi.

Ischia: landslide overwhelms homes

Thirteen people are missing in Casamicciola, on the island of Ischia, where a landslide occurred around 5 am due to the storm that hit the island during the night. The landslide was generated in the upper part of via Celario and reached the seafront in piazza Anna De Felice, overwhelming two houses and some parked cars, dragged to the sea. The Carabinieri and the Civil Protection intervened on the spot.

Even the firefighters are busy in Casamicciola where a storm has hit since dawn causing flooding and landslides. Reinforcements were sent from Naples.

Bad weather: in Ischia at least one person pulled alive from mud

According to reports from Positanonews, in the Celario area some houses were gutted by the mud and the rescuers pulled people alive from the mud. The island is broken in two. The carabinieri and the fire brigade sent images of a man overwhelmed by the mud who was recovered and saved.

