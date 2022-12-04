Jackals in action in Ischia, among the houses evacuated after the landslide that hit Casamicciola and after the new relocations that arrived following the weather alert of these days. The carabinieri guard the affected areas to prevent anyone from taking advantage of the doors left open by the inhabitants and reported a 53-year-old from Forio already known to the police: he was driving a stolen car a few hours earlier on a street not far from those overwhelmed by the landslide. The man will have to answer for receiving stolen goods, while the vehicle has been returned to the owner, an inhabitant committed like many to providing assistance to those left homeless.

In total, the checks carried out by the carabinieri on the island of Ischia led to the identification of 112 people and 75 vehicles: in this context a 30-year-old man found in possession of a dose of cocaine in Piazza Di Maio was also reported. The situation in the area remains complicated: the yellow weather alert was extended until 4 pm today, a new water bomb hit the island during the night. Overall there are 417 displaced people in hotels, others have found independent accommodation. Of the 54 families who did not want to leave the red zone, 44 were persuaded to leave their apartments. Meanwhile, the search for Maria Teresa Arcamone continues, the 31-year-old who is still missing after the flood: her car was found yesterday morning on the roof of a house, but there is still no trace of her. For the rescuers, the chances that she is alive are slim.