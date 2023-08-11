Ischia, grandparents pickpockets and reports. Now they will have the expulsion order from the island

Two elderly pickpockets who had robbed a couple of foreign tourists in Ischia were blocked and reported by the State Police to Ischia: the two, of 70 and 81 years old originally from Naples and already known by the police as they specialize in pickpocketing, they had paraded the wallet to two German tourists on a line bus. The foreign guests hadn’t noticed anything but the scene hadn’t escaped another passenger of the vehicle who, once they reached the end of the line, notified the municipal police of Ischia Porto.

In a short time, the agents of the local police station were also alerted, who succeeded in a few minutes track down the two thieves by blocking them while they stood dividing the stolen goods. The two pickpockets were stopped, reported on the loose and proposed to be released from the island, while stolen money and documents were promptly returned to the German tourists.

Read also: Dead Michela Murgia, the 51-year-old writer who had been battling cancer for some time

Read also: “Killer of Rovereto? Physically spectacular”. Prosecutor under investigation

Subscribe to the newsletter

