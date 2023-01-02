Ischia, fisherman finds bags full of money: “Over 10 million old lire”

Domenico Schiano, a 39-year-old fisherman who became famous on TikTok, has made an incredible find.

Tuesday 27 December 2022, Domenico was walking on the beach of the village of Sant’Angelo, when he saw bags full of water and other practically deteriorated things.

Bribes of 50,000 and 500,000 lire: “No less than tens of millions of old lire, perhaps life savings,” commented Domenico. He brings it back Republic.

The discovery was filmed and posted on TikTok and within hours the video went viral. The fisherman’s followers have begun to fantasize about who might be the rightful owner of that booty: the savings of an old lady, the booty of a fishing boat or a motorboat from the 1990s.

Domenico handed over the money to the Carabinieri, despite the fact that it is deteriorated to such an extent that it is unusable. But who knows, maybe the person who lost them in the middle of the sea years ago will come forward.