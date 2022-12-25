Ischia, eve of fear in Lacco Ameno: 27 people evacuated after the collapse of a rock

Rocks continue to rain on the island of Ischia. Around 9 pm on Christmas Eve, a large block of stone, weighing several tons, detached from a rocky ridge and ended up in the street in Lacco Ameno. The boulder damaged a moped parked on the street and prompted the municipality to evacuate 27 people.

The fall of the rock a few meters from the center worried the residents, less than a month after the landslide that swept over Casamicciola, killing 12 people. Following an inspection, the municipality issued an order for the evacuation of 9 families who live below the ridge. Twenty-five people were forced to leave their homes and go to the hotels where the people displaced by the landslide already reside. For two other elderly people with walking difficulties, it will be decided today how to transfer them.

The episode is only the latest in a long series, after the landslides on the Maronti beach and on the former state road 270. However, the ridge from which the boulder broke yesterday had not been affected in the past by phenomena of instability hydrogeological. The mayor of Lacco Ameno, Giacomo Pascala, asked the emergency commissioner for the Casamicciola landslide, Giovanni Legnini, to monitor the area.

“We were lucky that no one was passing at that moment, also because there is usually a certain amount of traffic on that stretch of road, including young people,” said Pascale. “It was a really onerous task to clear out our fellow citizens, who were preparing for the Christmas Eve evening at that very moment, but safety comes first”.