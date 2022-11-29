Landslide in Ischia, the balance of the Casamicciola tragedy worsens: the latest news

The balance sheet of tragedy of Casamicciola (Ischia) is getting worse every day: the rescuers have located the area where the bodies of Gianluca Monti and Valentina Castagna, parents of the three little brothers recovered in recent days, could be found. There Prosecutor of Naples investigates the unheeded alarms raised by the engineer Giuseppe Conte, former mayor of the municipality of Ischia where a landslide at dawn on Saturday caused destruction and deaths. The former mayor reported having sent certified e-mails to the competent authorities four days before the tragedy, i.e. on November 22, to warn them of the risks run by the citizens of Casamicciola due to the expected heavy rainfall. It’s a 15 years old the eighth victim of the landslide, we continue to dig in the mud in search of the 4 missing.

Landslide in Ischia, the signing of accountants is underway

THE Italian accountants they mobilize for the island of Ischia. The National Council of the category, chaired by Elbano de Nuccio, and Communitas Onlus, the non-profit association set up by the same Cndcec to support projects of social value and chaired by Maria Rachele Vigani, have decided to be close to colleagues and the population Ischitana severely tried by the landslide of November 26, giving rise to a subscription.

In the coming weeks, the National Council of Accountants and Communitas Onlus will choose the initiatives and projects to which to allocate the funds raised, which will be used immediately. The signing for Ischia is the latest in a series that involved accountants, who already worked alongside colleagues from Abruzzo, Emilia and central Italy in the earthquakes of 2009, 2012 and 2016. And Genoese accountants after the collapse of the Morandi bridge in 2019. Furthermore, in 2020, Communitas also carried out an important intervention during the Covid-19 pandemic, supplying machinery to the Bergamo hospital in collaboration with Confindustria and local entrepreneurs.

