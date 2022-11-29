Landslide in Ischia, Delrio: “Conte denies the evidence. Just make emotional decisions”

Gratian DelriumSenator of the Democratic Party ed former ministerattacks Joseph With you on the affair of amnesty of 2018 to Ischia, included in the “Genoa Decree” at the time of the yellow-green government. “The amnesty to Ischia by the Conte government in 2018 – explains Delrio al Foglio – there was indeed. The provision referred to one of the largest amnesties ever made, that of 1985. Denying that the 2018 one was an amnesty is like to deny the evidence“. Delrio thus denies what was claimed by former premier Giuseppe Conte in a television interview with “Mezz’ora in più”, after the flood which devastated Ischia.

Landslide in Ischia, Delrio: “He also dismantled the mission structure against hydrogeological instability”

“No pardonsit was just a simplification procedure”, said Conte referring to the decree passed in 2018 by the government yellow green chaired by him. But the cards speak for themselves, and say the opposite. “The former prime minister – continues Delrio al Foglio – dismantled also there structure of mission against disruption hydrogeological. It was the anxiety of destroy what was before. The country does not need to emotional decisions“. Meanwhile in Ischia we continue to dig in the mud, we are looking for four people who are still missing. There are eight confirmed dead, including 4 children: one of just 20 days to live.

