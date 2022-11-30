Crimi: “I don’t know the reasons and the conspiracy reconstructed later”

“I believe that by now everything has been clarified on the matter, it was not an amnesty and illustrious jurists affirm it, and the interventions concerned only the houses affected by the earthquake”. To talk with Affaritaliani.it of the Ischia case, after the controversies that have invested the former premier Giuseppe Conte, is Vito Crimiformer five-star parliamentarian (he was also regent of the Movement for a long time) brought into play by the current Deputy Minister of Infrastructure, the Northern League Edward Rixilike the one who managed the pressing in 2018 to have the rule on Ischia included in the Genoa Decree.

“The State – explains Crimi – had to decide whether those houses, destroyed by the earthquake and with pending applications for previous amnesties (those yes amnesties) they were worthy of a contribution to the reconstruction or not, and it had to be done immediately“.

“Regarding the dynamic, at that time the political leader was Louis DiMaio And I followed the indications that came to me for the political line. What the reasons were, or all the conspiracy reconstructed later, I don’t know and I don’t care. I vividly remember that the government as a whole, including the ministers of the League, had approved in the Council of Ministers the decree which already contained the rule on Ischia. Which was subsequently improved and modified in Parliament”.

“I shared that text and I defended and improved it with the precious contribution of my parliamentary colleagues and the then minister It costsso as to reduce any effects that could be negative, or that situations at environmental or hydrogeological risk are only remotely remedied, constraints that were in any case never called into question by our regulation”, concludes Crimi.

