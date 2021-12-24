I.schgl in December 2021. It is day seven after the end of the fourth corona lockdown in Austria. 1011 days have passed since the village in Tyrol became a symbol of unsuccessful corona crisis management all over the world. Obviously wrongly. A few weeks ago the investigations against five public officials in Tyrol were closed. According to the public prosecutor’s office, no “cover-up” could be found, on the contrary: “All indications were responded to”. We came to the “local inspection”, as it is called in Austria. It is the first tourist Saturday that Ischgl experiences after March 13, 2020. Ischgl didn’t even open last winter. Now many questions arise: is anyone going to Ischgl at all? Do disaster tourists only come? Is there après-ski? And how much is left of skiing as it used to be?

The first surprise as soon as you arrive in the Paznaun Valley. The Silvrettabahn car park is fully occupied by 10 a.m. We didn’t expect that. There are many German license plates: Stuttgart, Heilbronn, Frankfurt, Passau, Düren, Berlin. A few Danes and Dutch are also there. The parking lot attendant has the best overview. He found that quite a few came from the Tyrolean lowlands, from Innsbruck and the Kufstein area. Only slightly fewer skiers than in December 2019, before Corona, will be there this weekend, the official say later.

Not without an identity card

So everything is the same as always? Not everything. “Don’t forget your identity card,” a father admonishes the teenage children. There is no ski pass without 2-G proof and ID card. This is checked carefully at the checkout. That’s why you stand in line for 45 minutes. Signs ask to keep your distance. But people are rushing to the slopes. It’s like being at home in the supermarket. After all, no one else should use a gap to push ahead. After all, all have FFP2 masks on.

The gondolas of the Silvrettabahn up to the ski area are divided into two parts. According to the manufacturer, there are 18 seats. A young woman asks whether it would be okay if she and her five friends sat in the other part of the gondola. That is the positive surprise after the experience at the checkout. The next negative follows immediately when the doors of the gondola are already closing and a rabid older man is pushing his skis quickly through the door, he and his wife follow. Responsible behavior in times of Corona is extremely individual. We console ourselves with the fact that on the way to the office in public transport 3 G applies – and that is not even monitored.



Winter sports operations have started again in Ischgl.

:



Image: dpa



At least everyone in the gondola is wearing their mask correctly. And also at the barriers to the lifts – in chair lifts and gondolas it is compulsory to wear a mask – everyone is putting on their FFP2 masks again. Different techniques have been developed for this: some take them out of the jacket pocket every time. Others have attached the mask either with the plastic hook or on their ears. As we drive up to the Viderjoch, the mask not only protects us from corona viruses but also from the cold wind. During the lift ride, we watch the ski courses on the slopes below us: private lessons, group and children’s courses. The desire to ski seems unbroken.

Hardly any other ski area has invested so much in cable cars in recent years as Ischgl. It was worth it, and not just in terms of comfort. In Ischgl, for example, the “Flimjochbahn B2” shovels more than three thousand passengers an hour up the mountain. There are no long queues at the valley stations. There are always a few seats available in the lifts. And even if a skier in the gondola had prophesied that it would be difficult to keep the distances in the crowd of lifts, it now shows how smoothly it works.

The party is over

After a few runs on perfectly groomed slopes, it’s time for the next corona check: the gastronomy. The 2-G certificate is checked again at the entrance to the restaurant on the Idalp. You can only get a ski pass if you have the appropriate proof. Theoretically, however, you could climb into the ski area on your own. Hence the control. No risk. You are required to wear a mask up to the place, then you are asked to check in with your details in the event that a corona case should occur. At the latest here on the Idalp, where big concerts and extravagant parties used to take place, you notice how much the atmosphere has changed.