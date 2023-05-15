Isc, in 2022 the Campania giant recorded revenues of 24 million and negative shareholders’ equity of 4.2 million

When the search for a partner to recover from the financial crisis and to negotiate a settlement of the crisis with the creditors failed, the road to liquidation for the Neapolitan Interporto Servizi Cargo (Isc), one of the main ones companies active in the transport of goods with a railway undertaking licencecontrolled by Interporto Bell of Nola. A few days ago, in fact, the court of Nola admitted the company to the simplified arrangement.

READ ALSO: Sittel, black crisis for the giant Tlc: shock debt of 42 million

But in the board meeting held previously to approve the request for procedure the president Alfredo DiGaetani first presented the numbers of the 2022 budget closed with 24 million euros in revenues but marked by one loss of 3.4 million euros and from one negative equity of 4.2 million. He then recalled that the lack of a “partnership agreement with a primary intermodal operator” forced the company “to consider a hypothesis of liquidation intervention, identified in the simplified composition with creditors”.

READ ALSO: The big bankers stick: Ghizzoni puts E-Lendingatwork into liquidation

Isc born in 2009 and employing 130 people had become a leading reality in intermodal transport between southern and northern Italy and Europe: it served sixty destinations throughout Europe and in 2021 alone it handled over 2600 trains.

The Nola company then signed with Rfithe manager of the Ferrovie dello Stato network, a ten-year framework agreement which assigned 85% of the line’s available night-time capacity to Isc high speed between Bologna and Florence to pass intermodal large gauge P400 freight trains. But difficulties of a technical nature also linked to the maintenance costs of a line practically entirely in a tunnel never got this service hypothesis off the ground.

Subscribe to the newsletter

