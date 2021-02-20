Mustafa Al Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

The Romanian Daniel Isaila, the coach of Bani Yas, announced his team’s readiness to compete in the semi-finals of the President’s Cup, in front of Shabab Al-Ahly, at 5:30 pm tomorrow, Monday, at Sharjah Stadium, indicating that Bani Yas deserved to play in the “Gold Square”, and is looking forward to writing History, and qualify for the final.

Isaila said: Of course, we are proud to play in the semi-finals of the tournament, and finally it is time to talk about the match, and we are 100% ready for the meeting, despite the difficulties and pressure of the great matches.

He pointed out that Al-Ahly’s youth changed a lot, and became stronger and fiercer, after changing the coach, and Mahdi Ali assumed the task, so the match will be strong and exciting.

He said: I know the taste of winning the cup and I tasted it before in Romania, so we have to fight, to win, and continue the journey, because Bani Yas deserves a lot.

For his part, Fawaz Awana, the leader of Bani Yas, expressed his pride in the presence of his team in the semi-finals of the cup, stressing that the players of Al-Samawi have the ambition and determination to provide a performance that qualifies them to achieve victory and qualify for the final, stressing that the current generation wants Bani Yas to be proud of it. And the fans and fans of the club, which will only be achieved through tournaments, and always being at the top.

He added: Baniyas is performing well this season, and this performance must be accompanied by tournaments, and the cup is an opportunity to achieve this achievement, and I think that the champion is made during the season.