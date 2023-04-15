Bianca Rinaldi gained great fame with “Isaura the slave”the iconic Rede Record soap opera that originally premiered in 2004. The series introduced us to the story of isaura, a white girl who was born to a slave of the Commander and the foreman of the hacienda. Despite the fact that the young woman was raised as a daughter by the bosses and she received the privileges that her equals would never dream of having, this did not remove the label of being one of the servants. Her father did everything he could to raise enough money to buy her daughter’s freedom, but the waiting time was a struggle of tragedy, abuse, and free-falling hope.

“Isaura the slave”: what happened to Bianca Rinaldi?

Born in October 1974 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Bianca Rinaldi she was first an outstanding athlete before turning to the artistic side. By 1990, she was chosen to be a ‘Paquita’ in “The Xuxa show”, one of his first experiences in front of cameras. When the program came to an end, in 1995, there was something clear on her horizon: she wanted to be an actress.

In this context, he became one of the most recognized faces of the SBT network, thanks to formats such as “Chiquititas”, “Pícara Sonhadora” and “Pequena travessa”. However, it was with the remake of “A escrava Isaura” (“Isaura the slave”) that his name became international, as it premiered on various channels in Latin America. In Peru, he arrived by ATV in 2006 and it was a real boom.

Bianca Rinaldi starred in “Isaura la esclava”, a 2004 novel that arrived in Peru in 2006. Photo: Rede Record

What does Bianca Rinaldi, the protagonist of “Isaura the slave” look like now?

After the success of the novel, rinaldi He continued with his acting career. Thus, according to her profile on the IMDb portal, she has appeared in different series and movies, such as “Test of Love”, “Paths of the Heart”, “Ribeirao do Tempo” and more. Likewise, he has dedicated himself to the theater, with works such as “A pedra mágica”, “A vida intima de Laura”, “La pasión de Cristo en la Nueva Jerusalén”, among others.

This is what Bianca Rinaldi looks like now. Photo: Instagram/Bianca Rinaldi

After her marriage to the businessman Eduardo Menga, rinaldi she formed her family, although she has not disconnected from her thousands of fans, as she is usually very active on social networks, in which she shares part of her healthy lifestyle. Regarding her career, Caras do Brasil magazine comments that, after a few years away from TV, the actress returns to series and the SBT network with “Romeo and Juliet”a juvenile plot that will soon be released on the Brazilian small screen.

Her fictional character will be called Vera, Romeu’s mother. “She is a mother who is passionate about her son and wants her good, she does everything so that he is the best. She represents a lot of female empowerment,” she commented for the aforementioned medium.