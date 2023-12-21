The year that ends has been the year of the main crisis for Isapres, private health insurers in Chile. Since an adverse Supreme Court ruling in November 2022 forced them to adjust the value of their plans and return millions of dollars for overcharging their members, they have been on the verge of financial collapse. Added to this is an August ruling from the same court, which set a maximum in the price they can charge for the Explicit Health Guarantees (GES) package, a set of benefits that they must provide by law to their members.

Insurers have said that complying with both sentences, but especially with the GES ruling, threatens their survival and that, starting in the first months of 2024, their situation could lead them to bankruptcy.

The crisis has rebounded on the Government of left-wing President Gabriel Boric: if the Isapres fall, their almost three million beneficiaries would migrate to the public system, which would not be able to accommodate all of those affiliates at once.

Chile has a mixed health system. The isapres, created in 1981 during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990), house 17% of the population with the highest income, while 80% of the population contributes to the National Health Fund (Fonasa), about 15 million Chileans. Contributions are mandatory, 7% monthly of salaries, but in the case of those who are in the isapres it can reach a little more to have a better plan.

What was the first ruling of the Supreme Court?

In November 2022, the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court ordered the Isapres to retroactively return excess charges to their members that, after two calculations, have been estimated at 1,000 million dollars.

After more than a decade in which Chileans resorted to justice en masse against the isapres, the Supreme Court decided to settle the discussion. The ruling determined that they could not apply the factor table, an instrument to set plan prices based on affiliates' risk factors, by sex and age.

Therefore, in health contracts they had to apply the Single Table of Factors that governs April 2020 based on an administrative circular that the second Government of former President Sebastián Piñera (2010-2014, 2018-2022), of the traditional right, sent to the Superintendency of Health in order to end discrimination based on sex and age. The measure was promoted two months after the social outbreak.

The isapres issued the order with those who joined since April 2020, but the Supreme Court referred to all contributors.

What is the short law of isapres?

After the ruling, just before May 30, the Supreme Court's deadline to deliver a solution, the Executive submitted to the Senate a short Isapres law (limited) with conditions for compliance with the sentence, in addition to a strengthening of Fonasa and of the Health Superintendence. The attack was not well received by the Isapres Association: they described it as “absolute indolence with the users of the health system, the beneficiaries of Isapres and, in particular, with the sick.” And he pointed out that the project was “a deception” that “forces a systemic failure in access to health for all Chileans.”

Since then the law has been processed in an atmosphere of mistrust. The private sector accuses the Government of wanting to let the system collapse to establish a Universal Health Plan, an initiative that was in Boric's presidential program. The application of the ruling has put tension on the ruling party itself, where different views on the isapres coexist.

What happened to the debt?

The first amount delivered by the Health Superintendence of the refund for excess charges was about 1.4 billion dollars. The figure scandalized the industry and generated controversy due to its calculation. Within the framework of the short law, the Senate Health Commission formed a Technical Advisory Committee that in October delivered a report in which it proposed indications. Among them, the reduction of the debt to 451 million dollars, with a period of 10 years for its repayment in annual installments, which may be delivered in the form of benefits. The calculation was carried out incorporating a mutualization of the plans.

However, after analyzing the calculation, the Government rejected the criterion of mutualization of this reduction. On November 3, he presented indications to the short law and raised a new debt figure: about 1,000 million dollars.

What does the second ruling say?

In August, the Supreme Court dealt a second blow to the Isapres and decided to put a maximum on the price they can charge for the Explicit Health Guarantees (GES) package, a set of benefits incorporated by law in the health plans of both the system private as in Fonasa.

The GES guarantees coverage for 87 diseases, such as different types of cancer, Parkinson's, diabetes, cataracts and heart attacks. The GES rate, until before the ruling, was one of the charges that allowed the isapres to continue with oxygen.

The sentence also occurred due to the high level of judicialization of cases. In this regard, the Isapres have warned that when they begin to apply the new GES price in January, their income will fall by 12% per month, meaning they will not be able to cover the expenses of their members.

What measures has the Government promoted due to the GES ruling?

The Government has reaffirmed that it does not want to let the isapres fall. Faced with the imminent bankruptcy of some insurers, in a risky move the Minister of Finance, Mario Marcel, included in the Public Sector Readjustment Law, which incorporates bonuses and bonuses, a rule to advance the rise of the Health Cost Indicator ( ICSA), which calculates the value of a series of health services. This would allow insurers to raise the base price in 2024 starting in April and not June, as initially stipulated. The measure, considered insufficient by the Isapres, was criticized by the official parties who described it as a “rescue” for the industry. However, the Executive convinced a large part of parliamentarians in its sector (the right supported the initiative) and it was approved on Tuesday in the Chamber of Deputies.

This Wednesday, the Minister of Health said in the Senate that, if this rule is not approved, four of the seven open insurers (the closed ones provide benefits to workers of a specific company or institution), could fall “into non-compliance with their indicators.” ” the first months of 2024.

What's coming now?

The approval of the ICSA increase is only a momentary solution for insurers. The companies managed to reverse two years of accumulated losses during covid19 and, as of the second half of this year, they are already presenting blue numbers. However, everything indicates that his business is not sustainable in the long term if the Supreme Court's criteria are applied.

While the initiative is being discussed in the Senate, this Wednesday two insurers, Banmédica and Vida Tres, announced their departure from the Isapres Association. According to a statement, it is a decision that “responds to the need to vigorously strengthen” that the solution proposed by the Government “in no case manages to recompose the deficit that is generated as of January 1 as a result of the application of the ruling GES, considering the reality of the different actors.”