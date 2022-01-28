DNA research has shown that Wildschut at least 47 offspring has processed with his own sperm. This happened with treatments with donor sperm. Last year it was found that he also used his own sperm on fertile couples who came to him for treatment of the husband’s sperm.

At Isala’s request, an external committee conducted an investigation into Wildschut’s conduct last year. It turned out that he could go his own way. There was total no control over his working method in the fertility center in Zwolle, which was still in its infancy at the time.

Placing the call is one of the recommendations that emerged from the investigation. Presumably there are even more parents in the region around Zwolle who have not told their children that they have been to Wildschut for fertility treatment. There is a chance that these children are biologically linked to Wildschut. This can entail risks if people from this group enter into relationships with each other.

Isala wants to get in touch with the parents and children ‘to inform and guide them as best as possible’ is stated in the call. “Especially in Christian circles, the taboo on this subject is still great,” says Isala spokesman Agnus van Loenen.

Isala tries to reach that target group by not only placing the advertisement in the Stentor place, but also in the Reformatorisch Dagblad and Fidelity. Later, the advertisement will also appear in the free local papers in the wider region around Zwolle. ,,From Elburg to Dalfsen”, says Van Loenen.

