Here is also the third purchase. After Gustav Isaksen landed at Fiumicino yesterday evening, today the Dane born in 2001 underwent medical and physical examinations before signing a five-year contract with Lazio. To accompany him in the various stages many fans, particularly satisfied with the latest purchases (himself and Kamada) after the long wait.

the day

—

In the early morning of Monday, Isaksen showed up in Paideia to carry out the medical tests. Around 10.45 he took a break to be immortalized and allow Lazio to publish some posts on social media. The Dane repeatedly repeated “Forza Lazio” to the fans, showing not only a lot of enthusiasm but also emotion. His brother Emil said he was proud of the new adventure from the former Midtjylland. Shortly before noon, the footballer left the clinic and signed autographs for the Lazio players present, also posing for several selfies. A half hour break and then the athletic tests at the Isokinetic, where he stayed for just over an hour. In the afternoon he then reached Formello, which he visited with a dazzling smile before signing the contract. Lazio has spent around 12 million for him, while the player will earn 1.5 million over the next 5 years. The announcement is expected in the next few hours. The club strongly believes in him, the Biancocelesti managers are convinced that he can become a leading player. Although you will probably have to have a little patience…