“A few moments ago, we were dancing and listening to rock and roll. Now there are heartrending screams pierced by a loud rattling noise. I understand that they are not firecrackers when I see three strangers who shoot us at will. They have come to kill us. The fragment belongs to ‘Peace, love and death metal’ (ed. Tusquets), the book that Ramón González, a Spanish teacher at a Paris institute, wrote after surviving the jihadist attack in the Bataclan room. 1,500 people were enjoying a concert by the group Eagles of Death Metal when three terrorists silenced the riffs of electric guitars with rifle bursts. It was ten minutes to ten at night on Friday, November 13, 2015. 130 people died.

Isaki Lacuesta, honored at the Las Palmas Festival that starts today, has just finished filming between Paris, Normandy and Barcelona ‘One year, one night’, adaptation of the book by Ramón González that accurately portrays what happened that day, but also the aftermath of a traumatic experience after which daily life is no longer the same. The Catalan director, winner of two Conchas de Oro in San Sebastián for ‘Double Steps’ and ‘Between Two Waters’, had wanted to address terrorist violence in his cinema for some time. In fact, find out that He has been filming material in the Basque Country for twelve years for a documentary that no production company has dared to finance. “I started before ETA laid down its arms, I wanted to show how society is changing,” he explains. “I offered it repeatedly, but nobody wanted it. There it continues ”, laments Lacuesta, that the day ETA announced the cessation of its activity, it was filmed in the newsrooms of ‘Berria’ and ‘El Mundo’. “The approach is to do it without any commitment to any TV or any government to be free.”

Isaki Lacuesta and actress Noémie Merlant outside the Bataclan room. / Manuel Fernandez-Valdes

‘One year, one night’ is commissioned by producer Ramón Campos, who at the head of the Bambú production company has developed such successful series as ‘Velvet’, ‘Fariña’ and ‘Gran Hotel’. A great production of 6 million euros which contrasts with the independent cinema that the author of ‘Los condenados’ has approached on many occasions with guerrilla techniques. The leading couple is embodied by the Argentine actor Nahuel Pérez Biscayart, a star in France from ‘120 beats per minute’, and Noémie Merlant (‘Portrait of a woman on fire’). They complete the cast Quim Gutiérrez, Natalia de Molina, Alba Guilera, Enric Auquer and the musician C. Tangana, who plays the brother of the protagonist. Ramón Campos was in Paris with his family the night of the attack. When he offered Lacuesta the book to take to the movies, the director thought before reading it that it was “a bad idea” and that he did not seem qualified.

“In Paris, Bataclan’s wound is still very present, unlike the attack on the Ramblas in Barcelona, ​​where many of the victims were tourists,” he compares. «All the technical team and the actors had friends who lived it, they have all told me their story. The costume director’s children are named after two of the victims because she gave birth to twins a few days later. In that, it is very similar to the Basque Country, where violence was very much alive for a long time ». When the project started three years ago, its managers wondered if it was not too soon. Now Bataclan stars in countless books, comics, podcasts and even a series, ‘In therapy’, by the co-director of ‘Intocable’. «We no longer notice any misgivings. The French feel they have to talk about it, not to close the wound but as part of their normalization ”, Lacuesta points out.

Actress Noémie Merlant on the set of ‘One Year, One Night’.

‘One year, one night’ is based on real events but it is a fictional film. Ramón González’s book focuses mainly on the night of the attack, which occupies two-thirds of its pages, while the film will intermingle the times. It will jump from November 13 to the following year. “We have also changed the point of view, which is now that of the protagonist’s partner, Céline, fictitious name in the book and in the film,” adds the director, who when he met Ramón González could not help but compare him with the character of fiction. “I was struck by how similar and how different they were at the same time.” The way of living the trauma of González and his girlfriend is also completely different. «He told me that when he was kidnapped in the dressing room he thought that his existence had been a failure and that if he managed to get out alive he would change his life; she decides otherwise, that she is not a victim of anything and that she will not change at all, because it would give victory to the terrorists. They are two people who experienced different things in the same attack.

Isaki Lacuesta has filmed outside the Bataclan room. Its interior has been recreated in the Apollo in Barcelona, ​​which curiously was the next destination on the Eagles of Death Metal tour after Paris. The group does not appear in the film but has provided one of their songs for the soundtrack, composed by the musician Raül Refree. “Having a large budget only implies advantages,” the director congratulates himself. «I have had difficulties when I did ‘They died beyond their means’ with zero euros. Having a team like the one we have had to recreate a cinematographic imaginary is a luxury. The difficult thing has been to write the script, but I want to continue making zero-euro films, eh? ». The survivors of the book appeared on the set dressed as that night. “Doing it in times of a pandemic made everything even more intense,” certifies a director who continues to defend cinema on the big screen in these times of Netflix. “If we are sold as a technological advance to watch a movie at home alone instead of in community, that is a scam. We want to do it both ways, and we must not give up the rooms ».