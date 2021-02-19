The attack in the Bataclan room took place in the middle of the performance of the American group Eagles of Death Metal before some 1,500 spectators. The assailants shot dead 90 people and wounded dozens more. The massacre began at 9:45 p.m. and lasted more than two and a half hours. The three assassins spent seven minutes firing indiscriminately. They then took 120 hostages and, for another twelve minutes, executed a large number of them. They also set off explosives, in one case while a policeman managed to shoot down the terrorist who was carrying it.

The movie It is based on the book ‘Paz, amor y death metal’, by the Spanish Ramón González, in which he narrated his experience as a victim and witness of the attack. The film stars the Argentine actor living in Paris Nahuel Pérez Biscayart (‘The Persian teacher’, ‘120 beats per minute’) and the French Noémie Merlant (‘Portrait of a woman on fire’), who will give life to Ramón González and his girlfriend.

With a script by Lacuesta himself and his regular collaborators Isa Campo and Fran Araújo, the story tells how Ramón and his girlfriend lived through the attack, what their reactions were, and to what extent the experience traumatized them during the following months. The action spans a whole year, a year from the moment of the events and, like the book, the film focuses both on the experience of González and his girlfriend that tragic night, and on the psychological consequences left by the attack. At different stages in Isaki Lacuesta’s career, reality and fiction have merged, as evidenced by ‘Between two waters’ and its antecedent, ‘The legend of time’, which explains his interest in a project like this so close to reality.

The body of a victim lies on the ground in the vicinity of the Bataclan party hall.

According to Lacuesta, in his cinema he has always sought “a film that is a very realistic fiction, that conveys to the viewer the feeling that they are not acting, that it is not directed, that it is not written, that there is no lighting, that the figuration is not be extras… ». Speaking to ‘Variety’, the filmmaker added that ‘One year, one night’ is “the film with the greatest international vocation in which I have been involved, and an attempt to make auteur cinema on a European level instead of only in Spain, where auteur films are usually very small.

Argentine actor Nahuel Pérez Biscayart has alternated films in his country and in France, with titles such as’ Lulú ‘,’ Cerro Bayo ‘,’ 120 beats per minute ‘, the one filmed in Mexico’ All are dead ‘and the European co-production’ El professor of Persian ‘, released a few weeks ago after passing through the Seminci in Valladolid. He has won a Silver Condor in Argentina for ‘Tattooed’ and a César in France for ‘120 pulsations…’.

‘Un año, una noche’ is a Spanish-French co-production in which the production companies Bambú (Spain), La Termita (by Lacuesta himself), and the French Noodles Production have collaborated, with the support of Studiocanal. Filming takes place between Barcelona and Paris.