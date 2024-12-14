Isak Andic, founder of Mango, dies in a mountain accident near Barcelona

Businessman Isak Andic, owner of the Mango fashion chain, aged 71, died this Saturday after falling from a height of about 150 meters while on an excursion with several members of his family in the saltpeter caves of Collbató ( Barcelona).

As company sources have confirmed to EFE, the businessman, who was accompanied by his son and his wife, slipped on one of the paths and fell from a great height.

The company’s CEO, Toni Ruiz, said in a note sent to EFE: “It is with deep regret that we regret to announce the unexpected death of Isak Andic, our non-executive president and founder of Mango, in an accident that occurred this Saturday.”

“Isak has been an example for all of us. He has dedicated his life to the Mango project, leaving an indelible mark thanks to his strategic vision, his inspiring leadership and his unwavering commitment to values ​​that he himself has imbued into our company,” he continues.

His legacy reflects the achievements of a business project marked by success, and also by his human quality, his proximity and the care and affection that he has always transferred to the entire organization, adds Ruiz.

“His departure leaves a huge void but all of us are, in some way, his legacy and the testimony of his achievements. It is up to us, and this is the best tribute that we can pay to Isak and that we are going to fulfill, to ensure that Mango continues to be the project that Isak aspired to and of which he would feel proud,” he concludes.

The president of the Generalitat, Salvador Illa, has regretted in the social account

“Dismayed by the loss of Isak Andic, a committed businessman who, with his leadership, has contributed to making Catalonia great and projecting it to the world,” said the president of the Generalitat, Salvador Illa, who highlighted the “indelible mark on the Catalan and global fashion sector” left by the deceased, in addition to conveying his condolences to the family.

The leader of the opposition, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has also regretted the death of the founder of Mango and wanted to send his “sincere” condolences to his family and friends as well as the company’s workers through a message on the social network. .