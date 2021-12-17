Surprise signing in the NBA. According to Shams Charania (The Athletic), Isaiah Thomas (32 years and 1.75 m) has signed a ten-day contract with the Los Angeles Lakers through a hardship exception, an exception that allows teams to exceed the 15-player limit on the roster when at least four are sick or injured for more than two weeks.

Right now, the Angelina franchise has a Avery Bradley, Russell Westbrook, Malik Monk, Dwight Howard, and Talen Horton-Tucker within the health and safety protocols for COVID-19; already Kendrick Nunn, long-term injured. Trevor ariza, also injured, has yet to make his debut this season.

New stage in the Lakers

Thus, he will enjoy his second stint at the Lakers. The point guard first came to the purple and gold team in February 2018 from the Cleveland Cavaliers, a franchise in which he landed that same summer within the transfer of Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics. In Ohio he played 15 games; in California, 17. Ironically, its passage from East to West opened the salary cap space for LeBron to land at Staples Center a year later.

Thomas signs after playing his first and only Development League game in which he scored 42 points. A forced participation of a cursed player, who went from aspiring to collect 200 million with the Celtics to non-stop accumulating franchises: five in the last four years. Denver, Washington, New Orleans and the aforementioned Cleveland and Lakers. The problem, a hip injury that called into question his long-term and high-level health.

Euroleague

So many twists and turns that never made him lose hope of succeeding, once again, in an NBA that surrendered to him during his time in Boston. He was the King of the last quarter. But nevertheless, reality has hit him so much that it was rumored with a possible landing in the Euroleague. He even named his destination: CSKA Moscow. Water.

“The ultimate goal is to get back to the NBA. I love to play basketball. So obviously at some point If the NBA is not an option, I have to look for options abroad. I love to compete and I love to play ”, commented Thomas during his participation in the qualifying windows for the 2023 World Cup with the United States.