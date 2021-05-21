The artist, Issad Younes, called the great artist Samir Ghanem, expressing her deep sadness for the late artist.

Yunus said on her official page on the social networking site “Twitter”: “Goodbye, the bountiful, companion of the journey, brother of the soul, oh the best and most compassionate of God’s creation, the laughter of Egypt and the plea of ​​its heart, O Abu Nafs pure and satisfied, goodbye, my dear. With strong, peace is faithful to my beloved and to the meeting, it is mentioned that the great artist passed away today, at the age of 84, after a struggle with illness.