Since Formula 1 came under the management of Liberty Media, the Circus has come closer and closer to cinematic realityas evidenced by the great success of the series created by Netflix ‘Drive to Survive’. Now, outside of this project, F1 is showing increasing interest in the big screen with the news of the promotion of Isabelle Stewart in the role of responsible for digital contentreported by SBJ.

The British, who previously worked for Amazon’s Audible subsidiary, as well as with Universal Pictures International, Focus Features and Studiocanal, will have the main task of forging partnerships with content creators, in order to give F1 greater visibility in the world of average. It is unclear whether Stewart will collaborate with traditional and independent film studios, or with next-generation content creators on social media platforms, or a combination of the two. What is certain, however, is that F1 is increasingly included in the media world, and not only with ‘Drive to Survive’.

Specifically, in fact, there are also other projects that see the same riders as protagonists, starting with Lewis Hamilton. The Englishman of Mercedes, in fact, is currently engaged in the role of co-producer for the making of a film with Apple Studios, in which Brad Pitt will play the role of pilot. Same role, that of co-producer, which he will also assume Daniel Ricciardo, this time for the making of a series. Add to that the work of Michelle Beadle for creating one radio showin collaboration with Amazon, as well as a non-fiction docu-series by Keanu Reaves for Disney +, which will cover the story of a former F1 team.