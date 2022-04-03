Isabelle Junot and Álvaro Falcó have starred this weekend in the wedding of the season. A link celebrated in the Cáceres municipality of Plasencia, specifically in the chapel of the Mirabel Palace, from the 16th century, where other members of the family had also married before them, including the groom’s parents, Fernando Falcó and Fernández de Córdoba and Marta Chavarri.

Among the attendees we have been able to see some of the best known faces of the national social scene, including the new president of Inditex, Marta Ortega, together with her husband, Carlos Torretta. In addition to her, Prisca Pérez Pla de Alvear, Alejandra and Manuel Martos, Eugenia Silva with Alfonso de Borbón, Alonso Aznar and Renata Collado. Los del Río, Cari Lapique or Vega Royo-Villanova have been among the 250 guests.

The daughter of Philippe Junot and Nina Wendelboe-Larsen has become Álvaro Falcó’s wife and Marchioness of Cubas in a ceremony in which a small group of singers has performed various gospel songs. Throughout the day, the young woman has worn two wedding dresses. The first, a classic Pronovias design made by the firm’s artistic director, Alessandra Rinaudo, exclusively for her. Featuring a balconette neckline, French sleeves and a skirt with pockets finished in a train. She wore some Rabat jewelry for the occasion that included her engagement ring and earrings created for this special date.

Of course, what has attracted special attention has been the imposing diamond and pearl tiara from the 19th century, belonging to her husband’s family, which Xandra Falcó, the groom’s cousin, already wore at her wedding.

After saying ‘yes, I do’, the bride opted for a more casual model with a lace crop top with French sleeves and a high-waisted skirt, also from Pronovias. She completed this look with a simple ponytail.

Steal the limelight



The ones we barely saw were the mother of the groom and the parents of the bride, perhaps to avoid stealing the limelight from the newlyweds, perhaps to preserve a possible exclusive. Nor was there a trace at the entrance or exit of the groom’s most mediatic cousin: Tamara Falcó. However, thanks to the networks and the mistake of one of the guests, we have been able to find out that Isabel Preysler’s daughter wore one of the models that she herself has designed for Pedro del Hierro, printed in pink and coral tones, with puffed sleeves .

The menu, led by chef Mario Sandoval, consisted of egg with truffle, wild Mediterranean sea bass, suckling pig and, for dessert, lemon and lacquered chocolate cake.