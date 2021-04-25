Isabelle Junot and Álvaro Falcó have announced their link. The marriage proposal was in Punta Cana, while they were celebrating her 30th birthday. An emotional and very romantic moment as their entire relationship seems to be. The surname Junot transports us to a time when a young Carolina from Monaco, ignoring the advice of her parents, Rainier of Monaco and Grace Kelly, decided to marry Philippe Junot, a playboy 17 years older than her and the son of a millionaire politician . A marriage that would barely last two years, from 1978 to 1980, due to his infidelities. Later, he would marry the Danish model Nina Wendelboe-Larsen from whom he also separated but with whom he has maintained a long friendship relationship. Together they had three children in ten years of living together: Victoria, Alexis and Isabelle.

For its part, the Falcó surname is part of the Spanish aristocracy and is linked to the Marquisates of Cubas and Griñón. Although the case at hand is about Álvaro Falcó, son of the disappeared Fernando, Marquis of Cubas and, therefore, cousin of Tamara Falcó. Both are now the heirs to their parents’ titles after they passed away just a few months apart. Álvaro, 37, is the result of the relationship between the Marquis of Cubas and Marta Chávarri, with whom he was married from 1982 to 1989.

The couple have said that they would like to get married in Spain in the spring of next year, in the hope that the pandemic situation is overcome and that they can enjoy a bond with all their family and friends. It will be a wedding full of renowned faces such as the aforementioned Tamara, but also other acquaintances and members of the most distinguished of society such as Marta Ortega, Alonso Aznar, Carlos Torretta or Felipe Cortina. Many of them, like the couple themselves, are the second generation of those who starred both in coated paper pages and salmon during decades since the transition.

Isabelle and Álvaro met by chance at the Gstaad ski resort in Switzerland. She greeted him thinking it was someone else and after realizing her mistake she did not hesitate to apologize. Then they met again in Madrid two years later and their love story began. It was in September 2018 when their relationship was publicly known, on a visit to Ronda. Now, they have confirmed to Hola magazine that they are engaged, although they have not yet decided on the details of the place and the date because they are waiting for the health crisis to calm down.

She is a nutritional coach, but before opting for health, she studied drama at the University of Virginia and has taken different courses and workshops in prestigious schools both in the United States and in Spain. His nutrition project began just a year ago, during the confinement, which happened in Marbella, and during which he was able to put all his energy to carry it forward with the name Isa Healthy Life. However, she does not rule out her acting career. For his part, he studied business administration and management at the Francisco de Vitoria University and after completing a master’s degree he is a sales director in a digital marketing company.