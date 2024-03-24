Long live love!Isabella Taulund lit up social networks in the run-up to the expected meeting ofPeru vs. Nicaragua.The young woman from Denmark is with the footballer Oliver Sonne, one of the new additions to the Blanquirroja. The economist could not be present at the stadium due to the distance between both countries; However, she excited more than one by revealing that she set her alarm for 3:00 am to be able to watch the game. Although it was not certain that the athlete would make his debut on the field and accumulate minutes with the Bicolor, Isabella was very excited with the results and shared it with her hundreds of followers on social networks.

YOU CAN SEE: Oliver Sonne: who is Isabella Taulund, girlfriend of the new Peruvian national team player?

How did Isabella Taulund react after Oliver Sonne's debut with the Peruvian team?

Isabella Taulund, The girlfriend of the Peruvian national team winger Oliver Sonne prepared for an early morning full of emotions by setting her alarm clock for 3:00 am, in the preview of Peru vs. Nicaragua. Her goal was not to miss a single detail of the debut of the Danish model with the Blanquirroja shirt. From Denmark, Taulund followed the match closely and enthusiastically celebrated the long-awaited moment for her partner.

Sonne's debut was preceded by great anticipation, with fans eager to see him in action. The wait was long for Taulund, who had to wait almost 50 minutes before Sonne entered the field of play. Until finally the Alianza Lima stadium vibrated with the name of Sonne, chanted by the fans who were eager for his appearance. Sonne was sent onto the field 59 minutes into the match and unleashed the euphoria of those present.

Isabella Taulund dedicated a sweet message to Oliver Sonne on his debut with the Peruvian team. Photo: Isabella Taulund /Instagram

Once the match was over, Taulund shared a photograph of his partner on his Instagram story, accompanied by three hearts in white and red, in reference to the Peruvian flag. The reaction of the fans of the new member of the Peruvian team was immediate and they expressed their appreciation for the couple and even invited Isabella to visit Peru in the next call. “Isabella, we invite you to Peru, you are not going to want to return,” “Know your boyfriend's origins, you are going to fall in love,” were some of the comments that fans left on the young woman's platform.

Who is Isabella Taulund, Oliver Sonne's girlfriend?

Isabella Taulund is the current partner of footballer Oliver Sonne and both are Danish nationals. They have maintained a stable romantic relationship since 2017 and tend to be very affectionate on their social networks. In one of the posts on her Instagram account, Isabella refers to her past as an athlete: in 2014 she won a silver medal with her gymnastics team and in 2016 she completed her high school studies.

YOU CAN SEE: Ethel Pozo tells LIVE that she did not know who Oliver Sonne is: “I thought he was an actor”

On the other hand, according to her LinkedIn profile, Isabella Taulund completed her studies in Financial Economics at the Dania Business Academy and currently works as an insurance assistant at a pension agency in her native country.

What is Oliver Sonne's link with Peru?

The inclusion of Oliver Sonne in the team led by Forsatti generated surprise, since the young athlete is of Danish origin, which led many to wonder how he could represent the Peruvian team if he was not born in the country. Sonne revealed in an interview with AS Perú that he has a Peruvian grandmother.

“My grandmother is from Peru, she grew up there and met my grandfather before moving to Denmark. She has always had great pride in her Peruvian heritage and spoiled us with her delicious food. She always wanted us to learn Spanish, although, unfortunately, I didn't. “I did it because I was focused on football. Even so, I tried to learn some words. She has always been present and is a loving person, so I love her very much,” he declared.

#Isabella #Taulund #Oliver #Sonne39s #girlfriend #tender #message #footballer #debut #Peru