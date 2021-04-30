Isabella Santiago has achieved one of her biggest professional dreams, as she has become the first transgender woman to star in a soap opera. It is about the Colombian melodrama Lala’s Spa, which premiered its first episode on April 6 on RCN.

The actress was born on February 18, 1991 in Caracas, Venezuela, but at 17 she had to leave home, as her parents did not agree with her gender identity. Despite this, she never stopped trying and came to work in aesthetics and in a fast food restaurant.

Then she made her first forays into trans beauty pageants in her country until she was encouraged to participate in the Miss International Queen in 2014, a contest that he won.

“I managed to live, travel and fulfill this dream that I wanted so much as well. It is an international contest that takes place in the city of Pattaya (Thailand). It is the most prestigious transsexual women contest in the world”, He counted with emotion.

For showing its essence and authenticity, Isabella Santiago he has had to face a society full of prejudices. “ My fight has been against those people who like to judge you or point you out for who you are. I had to live a part of my life in a different body ”He told a Chilean media in 2015.

Now he fulfills one of his wishes by starring in Lala’s Spa, a melodrama that tells the story of a stylist who returns to the neighborhood where she grew up and here falls in love with an executive. The actress said that this production shows the openness to LGBTIQ issues on television.

In addition, it is a contribution that combats the sexist violence that affects the transgender community that day by day fights for their right to identity to be respected.