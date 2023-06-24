A few weeks after the official announcement of the separation, Isabella Ricci breaks the silence on the end of the marriage with Fabio Mantovani. Let’s find out all of her statements together.

Isabella Ricci and Fabio Mantovani met at the program of Men and women. After a few months of knowing each other, the couple decided to live their own life love story outside the program. Then came the wedding and then the transfer in Dubai city.

Everything seemed to be going swimmingly until, a few weeks ago, theofficial announcement of separation. In fact, Isabella Ricci had published one photo on her Instagram profile in which she declared that she had separated from her husband but without going into details. Over the last few days, reached by fan page microphones, the woman let herself go to unprecedented revelations:

We had been together for a year and two months. On January 19, the scenario suddenly changed. The great respect I have for myself has forced me to proceed in the direction of the last six months. It was not a decision made on trivial elements. […] It was basically a stumbling block, an error of judgment on both sides. For my part, I acknowledge that I made the mistake of overestimating it. That I overestimated his words. He allegedly underestimated me.

The former lady of the program hosted by Maria De Filippi told when she would start from crisis but has not yet disclosed the reason which led to the separation with Fabio Mantovani:

The situation has been complex since mid-January, around the 19th. And today, a few weeks after a separation that I requested, it is natural that I am embittered because an entire life project, in which I strongly believed, went up in smoke. Seeing a life plan for two fade, which I counted on and had invested a lot, is a source of displeasure and bitterness, but I want to be positive towards life and turn my gaze to what tomorrow will be. I prefer not to talk about the causes of the end of my marriage. Keeping silent about these details is one of the decisive steps I take towards the future, an important choice due to the desire to leave all this behind me as soon as possible. I can only say that the triggers were sudden.

Finally, she herself also spoke of the possibility to return as competitor to Men and women. These were hers words: