According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, Isabella Ricci could make his return to the program Men and women. The unexpected news comes a few days after the definitive farewell to Fabio Mantovani. Let’s find out all the details together.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Isabella Ricci was one of the protagonists most popular and chat of the throne over of Men and women. After the definitive separation with Fabio Mantovani, the former lady has returned to occupy the center of the gossip. This time, making her the protagonist of a gossip was aindiscretion spread on the net.

After announcing the end of the marriage with Fabio Mantovani, the woman could go back to being one competitor of the throne over of Men and women. To spread the news it was the “TV Advances” website. Currently, we are not aware of the reliability of this scoop as neither the person concerned nor Maria De Filippi have released any declaration regarding the matter.

Isabella Ricci: the separation with Fabio Mantovani

A year after the wedding celebration, Isabella Ricci and Fabio Mantovani have decided to put a definitive point to their love story. to spread theannouncement on social media it was the same ex lady through a post published on her Instagram profile. These were hers words:

On June 6, I legally separated. When it’s too good to be true… it’s not true..

Although the couple seemed more united than ever, theirs marriage it didn’t last long. The two had also decided to move to the city of Dubai where they can start a new chapter in their lives. In any case, recently many rumors have been circulating on the net about their separation. Therefore, some argue that Fabio deceived his ex-partner in order to exploit her for economics interests.